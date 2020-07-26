STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood 2.0: Will cinema be the same for artistes, audience post-coronavirus era?

While traditional doors are slamming shut, unconventional windows of opportunity are opening for the film industry.

Published: 26th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

A still from' Home Stories'

A still from 'Home Stories' (photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Medha Dutta Yadav & Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

What do the recently released Home Stories on Netflix, the short film Banana Bread, the experimental visual essay Love in the Time of Corona on YouTube, or writer-director Arati Kadav's sci-fi film 55 Km/Sec have in common?

All these films were shot remotely during the lockdown. Till very recently, filmmaking was perhaps one of the most socially immersive professions. The coronavirus has changed all that. Or, as actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted while shooting after a gap of four months: "Sab badal chuka hai. New World Order. Accepted."

From camera angles, lights and scene compositions, a filmmaker is directing all this and more from the confines of his or her living room through a mobile phone. Actors are self-shooting their scenes on personal devices, post-production is also done remotely, the editor uses a screen-share option to share his timeline with the director, while the composer and even the sound designer are constantly exporting files, and the VFX (visual effects) team is stitching it all together.

Experts from the industry are worried that even if traditional shooting does commence, social distancing will affect intimate scenes, besides other norms such as ban on smoking, and allowing food and beverages on the sets will have their own effect.

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi rues, "Movie exhibition traditionally employs lakhs of people. Even if theatres open, we’re not sure if audiences will come. Big films such as Sooryavanshi, Coolie No.1, Radhe, Wonder Woman, Brahmastra, '83, etc are waiting release. Some are in the post-production stage, while in some cases a few scenes need to be shot."

As uncertainty looms large, there is the added question of loss of fee regarding actors—big and small. Rathi is hopeful that the government will extend help in the form of subsidies. Also, in the post-COVID world, contracts will have to be drawn up in a completely different manner. Faced with huge losses, filmmakers and exhibitors are looking towards big ticket stars to bail them out with profit-sharing measures.

They are also hoping that actors would weigh in regarding their opinion on pay cuts. Bliing and Exceed Entertainment, the organisations which represent a host of actors from Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal to Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, are looking for the best options for their clients.

At a time when fewer staff would be allowed on the sets, stars would have to do without their entourage. Maybe one Jeeves will be allowed, but not a horde of makeup artists, stylists, secretaries and what have you.

Ashok Pandit, president of Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), says, "We have started the shoot of serials on a restricted note and people are still adjusting to the present scenario. As far as films are concerned, filmmakers who have already shot 60-70 percent of a particular project are waiting to get over with their shoots. Those who have finished are busy with post-production, music, re-recording, VFX, mixing and animation. Shooting locales will have to be changed now. Once they reach their locale they will have to be quarantined and the budget is going to go north."

While traditional doors are slamming shut, non-conventional windows of opportunities are opening up and that’s a good thing. Saregama’s film division—Yoodlee Films—has moulded itself for these constrained circumstances. 

It makes it a point that no shoot can exceed the two-hour mark and all of them are shot in real locations with no artificial sets. Actors dub their dialogues, which are live-synced on location. And there is no five-star treatment. The production house has already begun shooting with 30 percent mandated workforce and encourages online auditions.

Also, getting ‘COVID insurance’ will be the new norm. Ellipsis Entertainment has initiated a conversation with legal firms for ‘COVID-19 insurance’ for their upcoming project. Not just that, Indian Film & Television Producers’ Council (IFTPC), Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) are working towards insurance cover to restart filming.

A death cover of Rs 25 lakh due to COVID-19 and hospitalisation cover of Rs 2 lakh will be provided across hierarchy to cast and crew.   Meanwhile, the humble umbrella is all set to be upgraded from its lower middle class identity. Apparently, in order to shoot while following social distancing norms, this equipment has been madea must.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bollywood COVID effect Banana Bread Home stories Love in the Time of Corona
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp