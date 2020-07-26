STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Let's move on': Rahman responds to Shekhar Kapur's comment 'Bollywood can't handle your talent'

Kapur tweeted Bollywood can get insecure of an artiste who has earned recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer AR Rahman

Music composer AR Rahman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Sunday said composer AR Rahman's Oscar win was proof that Bollywood can't handle his talent, a day after the music director claimed there is a "gang" in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work.

Rahman's statement came amidst a raging 'insider versus outsider' debate in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month.

Sharing Rahman's interview where the Oscar-winning music director opened up about being at the receiving end of "false rumours", Kapur tweeted Bollywood can get insecure of an artiste who has earned recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle," Kapur, 74, wrote.

At the 2009 Academy Awards, Rahman bagged two Oscars for Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire" -- one for the original score and the other for the hugely popular global hit song "Jai Ho".

Kapur has worked with Rahman on his Cate Blanchett-starrer "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" in 2007.

The film was a follow-up to the director's 1998 "Elizabeth", which brought global acclaim to Blanchett and himself.

Replying to Kapur, also known for directing films like "Mr India" and "Bandit Queen", Rahman said it's time to move on from the debate.

"Lost money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let's move on. We have greater things to do," the 53-year-old composer wrote.

During an interview with Radio Mirchi, the music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films.

Rahman said there has been "misunderstanding" between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading "false rumours" about him in the industry.

"I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. So when Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days.

He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to him). They told me stories after stories'," he said.

"I heard that, and I said, 'yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.' I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm," the composer, who also won two Grammys for "Slumdog Millionaire", added.

The composer further said that he is aware of people's expectations from him but the "gang" is getting in his way.

"People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God."

Rahman has composed the music for Rajput's last movie "Dil Bechara".

TAGS
Shekhar Kapur AR Rahman Sushant Singh Rajput Bollywood
