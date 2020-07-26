STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: PM Modi acknowledges MP Subramanian Swamy's letter for CBI probe

In his letter, Swamy had claimed that his sources have revealed that several bigwigs from the film industry are trying to cover up the case.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged a letter by former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, requesting a CBI enquiry in the suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While the Mumbai police is still investigating the case and questioning people, senior BJP leader Swamy had written to the Prime Minister to request him to initiate a CBI investigation.

Now, it has been revealed that PM Modi has acknowledged Subramanian Swamy's letter.

Swamy has re-tweeted tweets sharing a copy of the letter from Prime Minister's office which read: "I have received your letter of July 15, 2020".

In his letter, Swamy had claimed that his sources have revealed that several bigwigs from the film industry are trying to cover up the case.

He wrote: "I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood Film World with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reason for the demise of Mr Rajput."

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left everyone shocked. It has been said that he was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment. Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around a lot of things -- from nepotism to the ruthless favouritism that Bollywood power camps allegedly engage in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Subramanian Swamy
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp