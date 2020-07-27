STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyer leading movement for justice to Sushant Singh Rajput writes to Mumbai Police

Bhandari, in his letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, asked the police to examine all the material dump data sent and received from six months prior to the incident

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo| IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, who is leading a "people's movement" to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, has written to Mumbai Police seeking to preserve, collect and examine all cell-tower dump data in the vicinity of the actor's apartment.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Bhandari, in his letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, asked the police to examine all the material dump data sent and received from six months prior to the incident, with the scrupulous emphasis on one week prior and one week after the mysterious death.

While speaking to ANI, Bhandari said this is his third letter to the Mumbai Police.

The letter said that the collection and examination of dump data and the data of cell- tower dump of his apartment location in Bandra, would aid the ongoing investigation and provide plenty of potential electronic evidence to Maharashtra Police, which would be substantial for the purpose of serving the justice to the deceased, his family and his fans and might come handy during the trial of the said case in the court of law.

It said that in order to ascertain the facts it is very essential that a thorough, fair and impartial investigation be done and that all the electronic evidence are collected in the form of 'dump data' and data of 'cell-tower dump' be properly examined so as to meet the ends of justice.

Bhandari further said that such 'dump data' and data of cell-tower dump' from the area should be collected forthwith so as to prevent the loss of such abovementioned data as companies tend to delete 'dump data' and data of 'cell-tower dump' with the passage of time.

"It is also substantial to mention that the during the ongoing time of Corona Virus epidemic also it has become a general practice that the telecommunication companies and internet service providers strictly and actively monitor user's details and location so as to curb the spread of the virus at a considerably large scale," the letter said. 

