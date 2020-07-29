STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends gratitude to fans after recovering from COVID-19

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture where the mother-daughter duo is seen thanking their fans through their hand gestures.

Published: 29th July 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday extended gratitude towards her fans for their "prayers, concern, wishes and love".

While Aishwarya is seen forming a heart with her hands, Aaradhya is seen joining her hands as a mark of gratitude.

"THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes, and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL," she wrote in the caption.

"ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too," she added.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative for coronavirus earlier on July 27 following which they were discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

The 'Guru' actor's husband Abhishek Bachchan and his star father Amitabh Bachchan are still being treated for the infection at the hospital.

