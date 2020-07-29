STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All named by Sushant Singh Rajput's father booked, investigations have begun: Patna police

The lawyer further explained that the FIR was registered in Patna, Rajput's hometown as the complainant lives in Patna.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: All those named by the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with his death, have been booked and investigations have begun, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna (Central) City, Vinay Tiwari on Wednesday.

"An FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun," Tiwari told ANI here.

He, however, said that it was too early in the investigation phase to predict who all would be questioned in connection with the case.

"It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in the FIR, have been booked," he added.

Earlier today, former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and lawyer of the father of the late actor, Vikas Singh, had said that the Patna police should investigate the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and the FIR was registered there as part of the cause of action lies in the place where his family lived.

"The only FIR in connection with the case has been lodged at Patna, so we want the Patna police to investigate the whole matter. The family has not demanded a CBI investigation yet," Singh told ANI here.

An FIR had been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty at a police station, Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh, the police had said on Tuesday. It said that a four-member team has been sent to Mumbai following registration of FIR.

In the complaint made to Rajeev Nagar police station in-charge, KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurized the actor for financial gains". Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs".

