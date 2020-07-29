Amid Sushant Singh Rajput death probe 'arrest Kangana Ranaut' trends on Twitter, here's why

By Online Desk

Amid new developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, a hashtag demanding the arrest of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut trended on Twitter all through Wednesday.

The hashtag #arrestkanganaranaut trended as some netizens called the actress an "agenda peddler", "opportunist" and "hypocrite" for allegedly diverting the issue of Rajput's demise towards Bollywod politics and misleading the investigation for vested interests.

"All The Cheap Agenda Peddlers Like KANGANA RANAUT Out Here On Social Media, Stop Using The Demise of #SushantSinghRajput To Run Your Agenda Against Someone and Stop Settling Scores By Using His Demise. If You Don't You're Disrespecting SSR and His Legacy, #ArrestKanganaRanaut!," tweeted a user.

Good to see this trend #arrestkanganaranaut ! You cant fool public each and every time for your petty gains . I want masses to support #SushantSingRajput 's father and family instead of opportunists in bollywood who are trying hard to score some brownie points in this chaos.. — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) July 29, 2020

"Yes, Kangna should be arrested for harassing Bollywood people. She is an opportunist who tried to mislead police and public by using Sushant's demise. Public should support Sushant's father and his family not opportunist and hate mongers like Kangna. #arrestkanganaranaut," tweeted another user.

Dear Indians we need to understand that stars like kangana are only there for taking advantages.



We need to understand that this type celebrities won't speak a word if that word isn't giving them benefits. Kangana is one of few examples and rhea as well #arrestkanganaranaut — Akash Dwivedi (@AkashDw012345) July 29, 2020

"Both these sisters abused outsiders constantly on twitter and even cut Sonu's role in the film Manikarnika, and today she claims herself a messiah of outsiders. If hypocrisy had a face, you know who it would be. #arrestkanganaranaut," shared another user taking a dig at the actress and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

However, another section of netizens also came out in support of the 'Manikarnika' actress.

"#arrestkanganaranaut Why? Because She speaks Fearless? Because she is not a nepotistic child? Why because she stood with Shushant Singh rajput when everybody from Bollywood distanced this case? Why coz she Stand with Nation? coz she dont have connection with isi. #westandwithkangana," shared a fan of the actress.

Meanwhile, Kangana's digital team, which goes by the name 'Team Kangana Ranaut' on an unverified Twitter account reacted to the hashtag with a series of tweets.

Rather than attacking Kangana from behind and conspiring against her all changu mangu milk bottle gang must gather courage to #arrestkanganaranaut at least we will know a valid reason for outsiders harassment please #arrestkanganaranaut pic.twitter.com/e4VvRf3HLM — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

They tweeted: "All milk bottle nepo gang hoping Kangana gets arrested for calling them out, she has sworn to destroy gang changu mangu and she will do it no matter what please #arrestkanganaranaut."

We want #arrestkanganaranaut ...let’s arrest her and do a trial in the court of law, truth must come out, either she should win or gang changu mangu must be punished if she is wrong then she must leave the film industry forever, please #arrestkanganaranaut — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 29, 2020

"We want #arrestkanganaranaut ... let's arrest her and do a trial in the court of law, truth must come out, either she should win or gang changu mangu must be punished if she is wrong then she must leave the film industry forever, please #arrestkanganaranaut," they mentioned in a separate tweet.

(With agency inputs)