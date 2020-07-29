STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amid Sushant Singh Rajput death probe 'arrest Kangana Ranaut' trends on Twitter, here's why

Hashtag #arrestkanganaranaut trended as some netizens called the actress an 'agenda peddler', 'opportunist' and "hypocrite" for allegedly diverting the issue of Rajput's demise in another direction.

Published: 29th July 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Amid new developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, a hashtag demanding the arrest of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut trended on Twitter all through Wednesday.

The hashtag #arrestkanganaranaut trended as some netizens called the actress an "agenda peddler", "opportunist" and "hypocrite" for allegedly diverting the issue of Rajput's demise towards Bollywod politics and misleading the investigation for vested interests.

"All The Cheap Agenda Peddlers Like KANGANA RANAUT Out Here On Social Media, Stop Using The Demise of #SushantSinghRajput To Run Your Agenda Against Someone and Stop Settling Scores By Using His Demise. If You Don't You're Disrespecting SSR and His Legacy, #ArrestKanganaRanaut!," tweeted a user.

"Yes, Kangna should be arrested for harassing Bollywood people. She is an opportunist who tried to mislead police and public by using Sushant's demise. Public should support Sushant's father and his family not opportunist and hate mongers like Kangna. #arrestkanganaranaut," tweeted another user.

"Both these sisters abused outsiders constantly on twitter and even cut Sonu's role in the film Manikarnika, and today she claims herself a messiah of outsiders. If hypocrisy had a face, you know who it would be. #arrestkanganaranaut," shared another user taking a dig at the actress and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

However, another section of netizens also came out in support of the 'Manikarnika' actress.

"#arrestkanganaranaut Why? Because She speaks Fearless? Because she is not a nepotistic child? Why because she stood with Shushant Singh rajput when everybody from Bollywood distanced this case? Why coz she Stand with Nation? coz she dont have connection with isi. #westandwithkangana," shared a fan of the actress.

Meanwhile, Kangana's digital team, which goes by the name 'Team Kangana Ranaut' on an unverified Twitter account reacted to the hashtag with a series of tweets.

They tweeted: "All milk bottle nepo gang hoping Kangana gets arrested for calling them out, she has sworn to destroy gang changu mangu and she will do it no matter what please #arrestkanganaranaut."

"We want #arrestkanganaranaut ... let's arrest her and do a trial in the court of law, truth must come out, either she should win or gang changu mangu must be punished if she is wrong then she must leave the film industry forever, please #arrestkanganaranaut," they mentioned in a separate tweet.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Kangana ranaut Arrest Kangana Ranaut Twitter
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp