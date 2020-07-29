STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Movie for the masses

Anya, the directorial debut of Simmy Joseph that narrates stories around human trafficking is awaiting an OTT release

Published: 29th July 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Anya

Anya

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

When two Malayali friends, K Shelna and Simmy Joseph, based in the national capital decided to produce and direct a Hindi feature film, Anya, they wanted a safe bet. The duo decided to make it bilingual by coming up with its Marathi version too. Anya, set in the backdrop of human trafficking, unfortunately, got entangled in the pandemic situation and does not see a theatre release happening anytime soon. Two songs from the movie have already got pretty good reception on Youtube and the filmmakers are now looking at an OTT release. 

Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni plays the protagonist alongside Raima Sen, of P T Kunju Muhammed’s Veeraputhran fame. The other cast members include Yashpal Sharma, Govind Namdev, and Marathi actors Prathamesh Parab, Bhushan Pradhan and Tejashree Pradhan, Krutika Deo and Sunil Tawde. Prathamesh is not new to the industry, as he had already appeared in Jithu Joseph’s Drishyam in 2015. But Anya is expected to be Prathamesh Parab’s emphatic entry into Bollywood as a leading actor. Anya is Simmy’s debut movie. An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and a political activist, he established ‘Initiative Films’ in Delhi to make movies on socially and politically relevant themes. 

Simmy always wanted to do a women-centric film, a mass entertainer. But the coronavirus played spoilsport. The 135 minutes long film has five songs including a patriotic song. The lyrical videos released by Zee Music have raised expectations about the film. Music has been by S Vipin Patwa Rishi, Krishna Raj and Ramanathan Gopalakrishnan and the Hindi and Marathi lyrics are by Sagar, Sajeev Sarathie and Prashant Jamdar. When the second song, Oo Re Parindey was released, within a single day, it got more than 65, 000 hits. “Anya was shot on a massive canvas and in normal circumstances, it would have been considered for various awards as it handles a socially relevant topic. The film was partly shot at the infamous GB Road, the red light area in New Delhi where the cinematographer had a hard time cranking his camera as he followed Prathamesh Parab”, recalled Simmy.  Sajan Kalathil worked behind the camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anya
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A giant poster of a mask installed by the Greater Chennai Corporation near Ripon Building in Chennai on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
New in market: Jewellers now make diamond-studded masks to make sales
Actress Nithya Menen (Photo | Instagram)
Nithya Menen on why she doesn't want to do mediocre films and her role in Breathe 2
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp