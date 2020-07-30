STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Gauley Bhai: On a wild note

While their debut album was an exploration of love, longing, memory and identity, members of Gauley Bhai share that the album emerged from the in-between space that migration often leaves you in.

Published: 30th July 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Veecheet Dhakal, Joe Panicker, Anudwatt Dhakal and Siddhant Mani Chettri

(From left) Veecheet Dhakal, Joe Panicker, Anudwatt Dhakal and Siddhant Mani Chettri

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the release of their debut album Joro (Fever) in 2019, city-based Nepali folk fusion rock outfit Gauley Bhai is out with the video of Simrayo, a song from the 10-track album. Formed in 2017, the current line-up features Veecheet Dhakal (violin, vocals), Siddhant Mani Chettri (guitar, vocals), Anudwatt Dhakal (bass guitar, vocals) – originally from Kalimpong and Joe Panicker, from Calicut.

Directed the Ekta Mittal, the video revolves around two free souls, living in their own worlds, guided by free will and love, and is a provocation to a world that is afraid to let lovers be. "It is about a sense of wanting and yearning in life, often we playfully experience it in love - giving into impulse and desire," says Mittal.

She says the video tries to stay true to the spirit of Simrayo – a wild shrub that grows under springs in Kalimpong. "It is inspired by Simrayo’s wild nature, taste and fragrance as seen in the daring spirit of lovers," adds Mittal.

The sets, animation and post-production was done by Sharanya Ramesh, a stop motion animation filmmaker, with Amarjit Khalsa lending some interesting puppeteering skills to the video as well. While their debut album was an exploration of love, longing, memory and identity, the members share that the album emerged from the in-between space that migration often leaves you in.

"The lyrical imagery and the sound borrows from where we grew up – three of us in Kalimpong, and Joe, our drummer, in Calicut. We've all been in Bangalore for the last 10-12 years, and this is where Gauley Bhai was born," says Veecheet.

The album also reflects their experiences in the city  and has a distinctly urban sound, while also borrowing from the memory of home, and a feeling of loss and longing. Portraying an infectious blend of folk fusion rock, the songwriting is seemingly inspired by the Nepali language but the members assert that it isn’t the complete case.

"We wouldn’t say that it borrows heavily from the language only. All four of us are committed to singing and writing in regional languages," says Chettri, adding that the grooves and rhythms are influenced by aspects of Nepali folk, South Indian percussive elements as well as genres like blues and rock.

"In the lyrics and vocal style, it is influenced by the way the language is colloquially and locally spoken in Kalimpong, rather than the language in its classical sense," adds Anudwatt. The lyrics have been penned by Veecheet but the music is composed by the band together.  

While they have already worked on a video for Morau, in the pipeline are videos for Thupari Udi and Sangalanga Dooby. "Our tour in Nepal got cut short. But the lockdown has made time for a few other projects – we’ve got our studio space up and running for live recordings," says Panicker, adding that they hope to complete their second album by the end of the year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Simrayo Joro Gauley Bhai Nepali folk band Folk rock fusion Veecheet Dhakal
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp