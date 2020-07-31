Film legend Guru Dutt's biopic titled 'Pyaasa' in works 

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Bhavna Talwar’s biopic on film legend Guru Dutt has been titled 'Pyaasa'. The title refers to Guru Dutt’s iconic 1957 drama, where he essayed a poet struggling for love and recognition.

Confirming the same, Bhavna tweeted, “Now that the cat’s out of the bag! Can’t wait to get down to this one after 7 years of toil and immeasurable joy.” She also posted a picture of the film’s script. Bhavna had won a National Film Award for her debut film Dharm in 2007.

She recently completed her next feature Heidi, starring Bill Nighy, Mark Williams and Helen Baxendale. The Guru Dutt biopic is being produced by Bhavna and Sheetal Talwar.