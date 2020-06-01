STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' shoot could resume in July

'The Big Bull' is directed by Kookie Gulati, and is reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992.

Published: 01st June 2020

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (Photo | Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Sunday permitted resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect. The makers of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer "The Big Bull" plan to resume shooting next month.

"We are looking at July because a lot needs to be worked out. All precautions and arrangements need to be in place, as well as dates of the actors," Anand Pandit, one of the producers of the film, told IANS.

Last year, the team had shot a major schedule in Delhi. Asked if there are more outstation shoots pending, he said: "There is no outstation shoot pending, so we didn't have to cancel any outstation shoots. We have to finish the last bits that we were planning to do within the state (Maharashtra)."

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull'

A 16-page official directive comprising guiding principles was issued recently by the Maharashtra state government, for the restart of the media and entertainment industry.

The guidelines pertain to managing COVID-19 risks on sets and in edit facilities, and the utilisation of offices, tents, and trailers, as well as domestic travel to location of cast and crew.

"Apart from making effort to stick to the government protocol, we will also have sanitisation tunnels at all our locations. We are also considering a location where the entire crew is stationed during the shoot rather than them going back home every day," said Anand.

"The Big Bull" is directed by Kookie Gulati, and is reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992.

