Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan passes away due to coronavirus

The 42-year-old singer, who had underlying kidney issues, died of a cardiac arrest, Wajid's brother Sajid said while confirming that the musician had tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 01st June 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 12:53 PM

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid's Wajid Khan passed away on Monday in Mumbai due to coronavirus.

The 42-year-old singer had underlying kidney issues.

"He died of a cardiac arrest," Wajid's brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the musician had tested positive for COVID-19.

A source close to the family also confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis.

"He had coronavirus. When you already have heart and kidney issues, your immunity is low. His situation worsened in the last few days," the source added. 

Music composer Salim Merchant, who first confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised recently at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.

"He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam also took to Facebook to confirm the news.

The music composer was known for his works in Fearless (2010), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Rowdy Rathore (2012). He was also famous for composing many songs for Salman Khan. Wajid Khan’s last project as a music director was Dabangg 3.

Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid

Music director Salim Merchant wrote on Twitter, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”

From Priyanka Chopra to Tulsi Kumar, Bollywood stars came forward to drop their condolences to his family.

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" and went on to work on actor's various films including 'Garv', 'Tere Naam', 'Tumko Na Bhool Payenge', 'Partner' and the popular 'Dabangg' franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like "Mera He Jalwa", "Fevicol Se" and for Akshay Kumar in "Chinta Ta Chita Chita" from the film "Rowdy Rathore", among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs "Pyaar Karona" and 'Bhai Bhai', which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar". The composer duo also scored IPL 4 theme song, "Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka", which was sung by Wajid.

(With inputs from PTI)

Comments(1)

  • swati

    we all are losing a great muscian . it was a very shock news for us .
    19 hours ago reply
