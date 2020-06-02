Actor-comedian Sunil Grover ‘cooks up’ a cigarette in new anti-smoking video

By Express News Service

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has appeared in a new anti-smoking video where he demonstrates how to cook up a cigarette.

In the mockumentary-style video, Sunil, dressed as a chef, highlights the several harmful chemicals and ingredients that go into making a cigarette.

The video was created in collaboration with Indian Cancer Society and Voot Studio and released on occasion of World No Tobacco Day (May 31).

“I felt this is a great campaign,” Sunil shares. “In less than a minute, it’s communicating so much with such simplicity and effectiveness. I’m sure it will have a positive impact on people”.

The video was self-shot by Sunil at his home. The actor had online technical assistance in regards to framing and script.

Sharing his message for nicotine dependents, Sunil says, “You will see the video and realise what sort of chemicals are used in cigarettes and tobacco products.

People think (smoking) is cool but it’s really not. So try and stay away from it and let’s lead to a healthy and cancer-free society.”