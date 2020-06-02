STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kajol gets flashback of dressing up with 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' throwback picture

Kajol, like every other Bollywood star, is following the lockdown guidelines and staying at home in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 02nd June 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the 1995 hit 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the 1995 hit 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Kajol on Tuesday posted a throwback picture of her character, Simran, in green lehenga from the movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and described it as the days when the people used to go out all dressed up.

However, the 45-year-old actor through the social media post has managed to tickle the funny bones of netizens by making a reference to the days "we dressed up to go out" with this throwback picture.

Shared on Instagram, the picture is a still from the song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna', that featured Kajol dolled up in a green shimmery ensemble.

Not the picture, but it is the humour infused caption that grabbed the attention of many Instagram users.

"Flashback to when we dressed up to go out...," the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor wrote.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented on the greatness of the 1995 released movie in the comment sections.

"The color that became a rage and the film that became The Iconic Film of our times," his comment reads.

The 'Fanna' actor has been posting hilarious pictures making reference to her current mood ever since coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed.

