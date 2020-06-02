STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let's pledge for climate justice: Bhumi Pednekar starts new campaign 'One Wish For The Earth'

Published: 02nd June 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday said she aims to bring together her colleagues from the film industry to spread awareness for nature conservation.

The actor, who is a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior that celebrates real-life heroes working towards the cause of climate change.

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, Bhumi said Climate Warrior is starting a campaign, called One Wish For The Earth.

"At this time and in this current scenario, there are many issues that the world is facing as an impact of the climate crisis. What our campaign endeavors to do is get thought leaders from my industry to tell the world what is the 'one wish they have for the earth'. I can't wait to share their thoughts to make the Earth a better place. Let's pledge for climate justice and let's unite to save our planet," the actor said in a statement.

Her campaign received support from megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

"Climate Change is upon us, is real. Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate-conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior" the veteran actor tweeted.

Bhumi said she aims to bring more awareness on about the issue of climate change.

"Climate change, as a concept, is still not considered as a real issue today by a lot of people. There are such varied and grave climatic issues that are happening across the world which people are not even realising like increase of famines, forest fires, droughts, floods, melting ice caps, sea levels increasing, food and crop getting destroyed, heat waves across countries and continents, etc," Bhumi said.

The 30-year-old actor said she wants every citizen of the country to become a climate warrior and do their bit for the cause which pose a threat to the future generations.

"Climate warrior is an initiative that is very close to my heart. It aims to focus on awareness building and engaging with the youth across India so that we become more conscious of our climate and environment, to encourage passionate advocacy for its conservation and protection and makes us think towards making environment-friendly life choices," Bhumi added.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare".

She will also star in "Durgavati" as well as in Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht".

