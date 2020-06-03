STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about cyclone Nisarga, shares guidelines to stay safe

Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Facebook page where he speaks about the necessary precautions Mumbaikars need to take.

Published: 03rd June 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File photo| IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI:  Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has urged everyone to take necessary precautions against the cyclone Nisarga, which is approaching the city at a high speed. The set of precautions discussed by Akshay were shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The cyclone is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Facebook page where he speaks about the necessary precautions Mumbaikars need to take.

"The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by MyBmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone's well-being," wrote the actor along with his video.

In the video, Akshay says in Hindi: "First of all, please don't step out of your homes. Don't venture near the sea beach. If you are out, please take shelter in a safe place. Don't stand under a tree or a weak building. Please turn off all sources of gas and electricity in your home if not required. If there are any loose items, like a flower pot in the balcony, please tie them up or, better, bring them inside. Please keep candles, torch and food items handy. If you need help, please call 1916 and ask BMC for help."

"Please follow these precautions and don't pay heed to rumours. Please don't forward any random message without verifying information. Most importantly, don't be scared. Let's fight it bravely. This too shall pass," suggested the actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyclone Nisarga Akshay Kumar BMC
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp