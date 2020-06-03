Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about cyclone Nisarga, shares guidelines to stay safe

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has urged everyone to take necessary precautions against the cyclone Nisarga, which is approaching the city at a high speed. The set of precautions discussed by Akshay were shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The cyclone is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Facebook page where he speaks about the necessary precautions Mumbaikars need to take.

"The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by MyBmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone's well-being," wrote the actor along with his video.

The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being pic.twitter.com/M1nlPUW4ua — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2020

In the video, Akshay says in Hindi: "First of all, please don't step out of your homes. Don't venture near the sea beach. If you are out, please take shelter in a safe place. Don't stand under a tree or a weak building. Please turn off all sources of gas and electricity in your home if not required. If there are any loose items, like a flower pot in the balcony, please tie them up or, better, bring them inside. Please keep candles, torch and food items handy. If you need help, please call 1916 and ask BMC for help."

"Please follow these precautions and don't pay heed to rumours. Please don't forward any random message without verifying information. Most importantly, don't be scared. Let's fight it bravely. This too shall pass," suggested the actor.