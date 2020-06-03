Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece files sexual harassment case against man she identifies as uncle

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece has filed a sexual harassment case against a man she has identified as her uncle in her police complaint.

"I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine-years-old. My parents were divorced when I was two-years-old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too," the Times Of India quoted the niece as a saying.

According to the publication, the complaint was filed at Jamia police station in Delhi.

Sharing a news report link, Nawazuddin's estranged wife Aaliya took to Twitter, saying a "lot will be revealed."

"This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let's see how much of TRUTH money can buy and who all would they continue to BRIBE," Aaliya tweeted.

The new controversy has erupted days after Aaliya sent Nawazuddin a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from the actor. Aaliya had claimed that Nawazuddin's family had subjected her to physical and emotional abuse during their marriage.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009. They have a daughter, Shora, and a son, Yaani.