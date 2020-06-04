STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Meera Chopra files complaint against 'abusive' trollers over rape threats, FIR registered

Chopra was allegedly abused and harassed on social media after a 'Question and Answer' session with her followers.

FIR

For representational purposes

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Actress Meera Chopra filed a complaint to register an FIR against online trollers on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and threatening her with rape and murder over social media.

She filed a cyber complaint against the "abusive" trollers with the help of the National Commission for Women (NCW), which has taken up the matter with Telangana Police and an FIR has been registered with Cyber Cell.

She was allegedly abused and harassed on social media after a 'Question and Answer' session with her followers.

Chopra was asked about her favourite actor, to which she replied: 'Mahesh Babu'. Soon after that, she was asked her opinion on Jr NTR, she replied: "I don't know him. I am not his fan."

Her response did not go down well with a section of social media users. She was allegedly bombarded with abuses, murder threats, rape threats, character assassination and threats against her parents.

Hyderabad City Police, Cyber Crime Inspector Mohan Rao, speaking to ANI over the phone said, "An FIR has been registered under sections 67 ITA Act 2008 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 506 IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 IPC (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)."

NCW tweeted that Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also asked B Sumathi, DIG Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police to send the Commission a status report on the issue. (ANI)

