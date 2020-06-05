STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar only Indian in Forbes 2020 highest paid celebs list

Forbes describes Akshay Kumar as Bollywood's top-earning star and one of India's most philanthropic celebrities.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once again features in the Forbes 100 highest paid celebs list this year, with an estimated earning of $48.5 million. The actor featured on the list last year, too.

Forbes describes Akshay as "Bollywood's top-earning star" and "one of India's most philanthropic celebrities".

Akshay stands at rank 52 above Hollywood stars like Will Smith (at number 69) and Angeline Jolie (99).

Talking about Akshay Kumar, Forbes further wrote: "A bankable movie star, he commands up to $13 million upfront for films like the upcoming 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Bell Bottom'."

"I just wanted to earn around 1 crore rupees, that's it. But I'm a human being, and when I made my first, I thought, why can't I make 100 crores. To be honest there was no stopping me," shared Akshay Kumar.

Forbes listing puts Akshay's collaboration with the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for the actor's digital debut series "The End" as one of the reasons for him being in the list of highest paid celebrities this year.

The superstar delivered four back-to-back hit films last year -- "Kesari", "Mission Mangal", "Housefull 4" and "Good Newwz". Akshay's forthcoming movies include "Laxmmi Bomb", "Sooryavanshi", "Prithviraj" and "Atrangi Re".

In the Forbes 2020 list of 100 highest paid celebs, the top 10 personalities and their earnings respectively are:

1 Kylie Jenner, model ($590 million)

2 Kanye West, rapper ($170m)

3 Roger Federer, tennis player ($106.3m)

4 Cristiano Ronaldo, footballer ($105m)

5 Lionel Messi, footballer ($104m)

6 Tyler Perry, actor-comedian ($97m)

7 Neymar, footballer ($95.5m)

8 Howard Stern, radio personality ($90m)

9 LeBron James, basketball player ($88.2m)

10 Dwayne Johnson, actor ($87.5m)

