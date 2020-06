Sara Ali Khan's 'All Lives Matter' post gets mixed response

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday has created a stir on the internet after she reportedly shared an 'All Lives Matter' post on Instagram.

Hashtag Sara Ali Khan was trending on Twitter, with netizens giving mixed reviews for the now-deleted post.

Khan drew criticism from many Twitter users for the picture which says 'All Lives Matter' striking the word 'black' on the post. The picture is an illustrational drawing of hands of different colors, with an additional picture of the trunk of an elephant.

"Of course she crossed out Black and then reduced it down to animal rights...that political science degree looking real good Sara Ali Khan," one of the tweets read.

Another Twitter user wrote, "A reminder that Sara Ali Khan has a degree in history and political science from Columbia. Her ignorance in spite of her education is astounding."

"Sara Ali Khan you know who is #safoorazargar? She is an activist and now she is in jail because she raised her voice against this fascist government though she is pregnant, Is this all lives matter? #ReleaseSafooraZargar," read another tweet.

Meanwhile, some of her fans sided with her and shared with 'I support Sara Ali Khan' tweets.

"I can't see anything wrong in this picture... Obviously everyone's life matters... Why everyone is becoming so Intolerant... I support Sara Ali Khan," wrote one of her fans.

"I support Sara Ali Khan, she said right, every life matter #AllLivesMattter #Saraalikhan ab kuch cheap minded log ayenge troll krne," another user tweeted.

Another fan said, "What's wrong with this post? Truth is bitter. All lives matter. Well done Sara Ali Khan."