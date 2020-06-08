STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Farhan congratulates father Javed Akhtar on Richard Dawkins Award

Javed Akhtar was given the honour for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.

Published: 08th June 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday congratulated his father, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on becoming the first Indian recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award.

Javed Akhtar was given the honour for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan Akhtar said he was proud of his father.

"Congratulations Pa for being the first Indian to receive the Richard Dawkins Award for critical thinking and advancing humanist values. You absolutely and unequivocally deserve it. So, so proud," he wrote.

Every year, the award recognises a distinguished individual from the field of science, scholarship, education, or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism and upholding scientific truth.

Farhan Akhtar's sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Sunday said she is "super excited" for her father on receiving the honour.

"So my dad just won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking and humanist values. He is the only Indian to have done so. Previous recipients include Bill Maher, Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais and Christopher Hitchens..." she wrote on Instagram.

British actor-comedian Ricky Gervais was named last year's honouree.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farhan Akhtar Javed Akhtar Richard Dawkins Award
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp