Actor Murli Sharma's mother Padma passes away at 76

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma, has died following a cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence.

Murli, a well known television and film artiste, has played supporting roles in Bollywood movies such as "Main Hoon Na", "Dhamaal", "Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na", "Golmaal Returns", "Badlapur" and most recently "Street Dancer 3D".

He is is married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar, known for her roles in "Jodha Akbar" and "Badlapur".