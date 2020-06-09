STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ghazals, qawwalis are the 'sounds of my childhood': Ali Fazal

A couple of days ago, the actor shared a video of the late Painter, performing a qawwali titled 'Bohot kathin hai dagar panghat ki'.

Published: 09th June 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal has been educating himself about the well-known ghazals of his hometown Lucknow. Incidentally, it was Ali's uncle Rizwan Saeed, who introduced him to the maestro of qawwali, Habib Painter.

A couple of days ago, the actor shared a video of the late Painter, performing a qawwali titled "Bohot kathin hai dagar panghat ki". "It's upon us to keep our legacy alive. With so much conversation around remixes and remakes, I find the need to rediscover our musical roots and remind ourselves of our rich musical heritage," said Ali.

"I love ghazals and some of them are very dear to my heart. This particular song that I posted about, is a warm track that ironically is relevant even today. I feel inclined to hold on to the sounds of my childhood. While growing up in Lucknow, I remember my grandparents listening to so many quaint ghazals and vibrant qawwalis. As much I appreciate a good jazz number, I know it's upon us to keep these beautiful songs close to our hearts. My uncle is a music aficionado and he keeps sending me these lovely songs that absolutely brighten my day," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ali Fazal Ali Fazal ghazal Ali Fazal qawwali Habib Painter
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp