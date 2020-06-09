Karan Johar's 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' to directly release on Netflix 

By Express News Service

​Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl will be released directly on Netflix. Directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film is a biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena.



It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, and Manav Vij.Sharing a teaser video, Netflix India tweeted, “An extraordinary girl, an extraordinary life. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is landing soon!”.Hailing from Delhi, Gunjan Saxena became the first female air combatant of India to enter a war zone along with Srividya Rajan. She served during the Indo-Pakistan Kargil war of 1999 and helped bring Indian soldiers to safety.



Her inspirational journey made history. This is her story.

​For her bravery, she was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra Award. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was wrapped up in December last year. The film was initially slated for theatrical release on March 13, 2020. Later, it was shifted to April 24 and has now finally been moved to a direct-to-digital release.

