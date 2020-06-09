STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar's 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' to directly release on Netflix 

The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Published: 09th June 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor steps into the role of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots of India to fly into a war zoneJanhvi Kapoor steps into the role of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots of India to fly into a war zone. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

​Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl will be released directly on Netflix. Directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film is a biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena.

It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, and Manav Vij.Sharing a teaser video, Netflix India tweeted, “An extraordinary girl, an extraordinary life. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is landing soon!”.Hailing from Delhi, Gunjan Saxena became the first female air combatant of India to enter a war zone along with Srividya Rajan. She served during the Indo-Pakistan Kargil war of 1999 and helped bring Indian soldiers to safety.

Her inspirational journey made history. This is her story.
Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @apoorvamehta18 #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @Imangadbedi @ItsViineetKumar #ManavVij @sharansharma pic.twitter.com/RrDQaYWp9R

​For her bravery, she was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra Award. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was wrapped up in December last year. The film was initially slated for theatrical release on March 13, 2020. Later, it was shifted to April 24 and has now finally been moved to a direct-to-digital release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor karan johar Netflix Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Netflix India
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp