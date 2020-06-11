Lucky to have Janhvi Kapoor and Sharan Sharma narrate my story: Gunjan Saxena

By Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl will premiere directly on Netflix. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is a biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became one of the first female air combatants of India to enter a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

On Tuesday, an announcement teaser of the film was launched featuring a montage of Gunjan’s pictures with the voice-over of Janhvi. Soon after, the real Kargil Girl took to social media to share her feelings about the biopic.

“Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of Janhvi,” Gunjan Saxena wrote. “I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with Sharan Sharma three years back.”