Urdu poet Gulzar Dehlvi dies days after recovering from COVID-19 

A freedom fighter and a premier 'inquilabi' poet, Dehlvi was admitted to a private hospital on June 1 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi 'Gulzar' Dehlvi passed away. (Photo | Twitter@thedelhiwalla)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Veteran Urdu poet and a freedom fighter Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehlvi (93) passed away on Friday, five days after he recovered from coronavirus infection.

Dehlvi was admitted to a private hospital on June 1 after testing positive for coronavirus. He was discharged recently.

“His coronavirus test came negative on June 7 and we brought him home. Today he had lunch and at around 2.30pm he passed away. He was quite old and the infection had left him very weak so doctors are thinking it was possibly due to cardiac arrest,” his son Anoop Zutshi said.

Several authors, poets, and literature enthusiasts mourned the death of Dehlvi. “Sad to hear about Gulzar Dehlvi  saheb’s demise. He was the quintessential Dilli waala May he rest in peace,” tweeted historian and author Rana Safvi.

S Irfan Habib, ex-Abul Kalam Azad Chair at the NIEPA, said with his demise, an era of Urdu poetry had ended.

An editor too

A 1926 born, he was also editor of ‘Science ki Duniya’, the first Urdu science magazine published by GOI in 1975.

