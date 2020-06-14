STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput asked me to help him with helicopter shot: MS Dhoni's coach

Among many nuances of Dhoni that Sushant did to near perfection, the helicopter shot was one to remember.

Published: 14th June 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

A still from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

By IANS

KOLKATA: Sushant Singh Rajput, who won hearts with his titular role as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the World Cup-winning former Indian captain's biopic, had coaxed the latter's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee to teach him the famous helicopter shot.

Sushant, who committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, portrayed Dhoni effervescently and revealed the little known introvert facets of one of India's most decorated sports person in the 2016 blockbuster 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Among many nuances of Dhoni that Sushant did to near perfection, the helicopter shot was one to remember.

ALSO READ: 'Celebrate his life and his work' - Sushant Singh Rajput's team to fans

Banerjee, whose role in the movie was played by veteran actor Rajesh Sharma, told IANS that while Sushant was a very gentle boy, he used to ask him to help him with the helicopter shot and Dhoni's mannerisms while playing it.

"He was such a gentle boy. He was so well behaved and I today as I watch news channels, I cannot believe it," Banerjee said.

"I remember when he came to Ranchi. We had a long chat. I was there. Mahi's friends were there. He always used to tell me, 'dada Dhoni ka helicopter shot sikha do na (please teach me how to play the helicopter shot)'.

ALSO READ: Father's condition deteriorates after news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

"He was after me, the way Mahi used to play it, what were his facial expressions. He was so focussed. Single minded determination. That's why it came out so well. You could not tell it was not Dhoni. Today I have only memories, and I really am in utter shock," he added.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in an apparent suicide, a police officer said.

He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. The sports fraternity took to social media to bid goodbye to the talented actor with the likes of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and India captain Virat Kohli mourning his untimely demise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput suicide Sushant Singh Sushant Singh death Sushant Singh suicide
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp