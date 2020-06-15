Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2 may get a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar

By Express News Service

After Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 might be the next Bollywood film to opt for a direct-to-digital release. According to reports, the makers are contemplating skipping the theatrical route and premiering the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 romantic thriller Sadak. The upcoming film stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. The film marks Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback as a director after 21 years.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India were speculated to release directly on Disney+Hostar. There are also rumours of Dil Bechara, the Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, and the crime-comedy Lootcase releasing on the same platform.