Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten list of 50 dreams goes viral

MUMBAI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to help train women in self-defence, teach children how to dance, and own a Lamborghini.
After his death on Sunday, old photos of his handwritten list of 50 dreams have surfaced online.
The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning. Since then his colleagues and fans have been posting RIP messages on social media. Among various things, his handwritten list of 50 dreams shared by Sushant in September 2019 on social media, has gone viral online.
My 50 DREAMS & counting...!— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane 2. Train for IronMan triathlon
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space.
6. Play tennis with a Champion
7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
15. Play Poker with a Champ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
26. Visit LIGO.— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
27. Raise a horse
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms
29. Work for Free Education
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga
32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense
34. Shoot an Active Volcano pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
Learn how to Farm— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
One fan wrote: "What a lovely handwriting, a doable practical to do list... How could he do this!!! I am so heartbroken.. Why? And we won't know the reason ever will we? Reminds me of #DivyaBharti."
Another called him "such a positive soul!"
Dream 1/50— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 26, 2019
Learn to Fly. #livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/TPvbPDWd99
Another wrote: "Someone who has so much on his plate cannot commit suicide. I think there is something not right here. I hope police does a thorough investigation. Cannot imagine him taking such a step. He is much too intelligent for that."
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.