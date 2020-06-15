STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten list of 50 dreams goes viral

After his death on Sunday, old photos of his handwritten list of 50 dreams have surfaced online.

Published: 15th June 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 07:41 PM

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

By IANS

MUMBAI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to help train women in self-defence, teach children how to dance, and own a Lamborghini.

The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning. Since then his colleagues and fans have been posting RIP messages on social media. Among various things, his handwritten list of 50 dreams shared by Sushant in September 2019 on social media, has gone viral online.

The list consists of "dreams" like teaching women self-defence, learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train, sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA, learning at least 10 dance forms and owning a Lamborghini.

One fan wrote: "What a lovely handwriting, a doable practical to do list... How could he do this!!! I am so heartbroken.. Why? And we won't know the reason ever will we? Reminds me of #DivyaBharti."

Another called him "such a positive soul!"

Another wrote: "Someone who has so much on his plate cannot commit suicide. I think there is something not right here. I hope police does a thorough investigation. Cannot imagine him taking such a step. He is much too intelligent for that."

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

