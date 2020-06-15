Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten list of 50 dreams goes viral

By IANS

MUMBAI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to help train women in self-defence, teach children how to dance, and own a Lamborghini.

After his death on Sunday, old photos of his handwritten list of 50 dreams have surfaced online.

The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning. Since then his colleagues and fans have been posting RIP messages on social media. Among various things, his handwritten list of 50 dreams shared by Sushant in September 2019 on social media, has gone viral online.

My 50 DREAMS & counting...!

————————

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane 2. Train for IronMan triathlon

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space.

6. Play tennis with a Champion

7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

26. Visit LIGO.

27. Raise a horse

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms

29. Work for Free Education

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga

32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense

34. Shoot an Active Volcano pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

The list consists of "dreams" like teaching women self-defence, learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train, sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA, learning at least 10 dance forms and owning a Lamborghini.

One fan wrote: "What a lovely handwriting, a doable practical to do list... How could he do this!!! I am so heartbroken.. Why? And we won't know the reason ever will we? Reminds me of #DivyaBharti."

Another called him "such a positive soul!"

Another wrote: "Someone who has so much on his plate cannot commit suicide. I think there is something not right here. I hope police does a thorough investigation. Cannot imagine him taking such a step. He is much too intelligent for that."

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.