Are you an aspiring, young artist?  This new platform might interest you

Published: 16th June 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mute Tongue, an installation by artist Ishita Chakraborty

By Express News Service

As digital gains prominence over the physical world in this pandemic, art galleries in Delhi are looking for ways to provide a platform for artistic expressions. One such initiative is by Prameya Art Foundation called PRAF Discover.

Anahita Taneja, co-conceptualiser of PRAF with Shefali Somani, says, “In line with Prameya Art Foundation’s primary commitment to young, emerging artists, we are inviting proposals for well-thought, conceptually rigorous, online solo exhibitions of recent/past works by artists who do not already have traditional support systems in these times, such as a gallery that has committed to their practice, and have never had a solo exhibition prior to this. This will continue in the coming months as a rolling open-call for proposals, and our aim is to make this opportunity available for as many artists as possible, since for the foreseeable future we do not see physical spaces functioning the way they used to.”

The first in the series is Ishita Chakraborty’s artworks featuring three different mediums – poetry, drawings and installation. Chakraborty is currently pursuing the MFA program at the Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland, and her primary themes include inkless drawings, installation, poetry, video and sound within the contexts marked by the traces – displacements, traumas of colonialism, language and identity.

To apply

Artists interested in sharing their work at the platform may write to info@praf.in with a brief motivation letter, CV, a concept note/ artistic statement and 8-10 images.

Prameya Art Foundation PRAF Discover
