Bandra cartel exists: Director Abhinav Kashyap attacks Salman Khan, family for 'sabotaging' his career

By Online Desk

Going against the 'Khans of Bollywood' has always been a tricky business for anyone who wants to 'make it big' in the film industry.

A recent Facebook post by filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap just adds to the existing buzz about how the Bollywood film industry works.

In a long post from his account, the Dabangg director alleged that all his 'projects have been sabotaged by superstar Salman Khan’s family.'

In what appeares to be a scathing, yet bold, attack on the 'Khan family', Abhinav Kashyap recalls an incident he personally had to go through.



'Experienced exploitation and bullying first hand...'

'Over the next few years, I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017...' wrote Kashyap while talking about how most of his projects were 'sabotaged' by Salman Khan and his family including Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Please take a moment to read this post by Dabangg’s director, Abhinav Kashyap.

He talks about how he has been bullied & mentally tortured by the bigwigs (Salman Khan & family) of Bollywood. I am appalled. pic.twitter.com/Nj9WIFymEx — Chamku (@Chamkeelii) June 15, 2020

Sharing his story online, Kashyap said the reason he moved out of making 'Dabangg 2' ten years ago was because the Salman Khan family was 'taking control of his career by bullying him.'

Throwing light on how management agencies function in Bollywood, Abhinav Kashyap stated that 'talent manager and all talent management agencies of Bollywood are a potential death trap for artists'.

'The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput brings to the forefront a much bigger problem of what many of us have been dealing with. Exactly what might compel a person to commit suicide?? I fear his death is just the tip of the iceberg just like the #metoo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood...' wrote Kashyap while condoling the death of Bollwyood's rising star Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai house.

An excerpt from Abhinav Kashyap's Facebook post, where he lashes

out at the 'Khan family' for ruining his career in Bollywood.

Kashyap, who also directed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Besharam, accused the Khan family of runnning a 'smear campaign' against him and his film Besharam before its release in 2013.

'Will make sure no more innocent kill themselves..'

Dedicating his post to struggling actors and creative artists, Abhinav Kashyap, who is the brother of Bollywood's critically acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, wrote that he will make sure no other person kills himself over lack of work with dignity in Bollywood'.

Abhinav also followed it up with a post in which he claimed that there existed a 'Bandra cartel' but he had no personal grudges against anyone 'except the Khans'. He further added that he 'will never commit suicide but should anything untoward happen to me.. By now the country knows who to blame... Treat this as my police statement.'

The 45-year-old director's post comes after discussion on mental health, nepotism and the 'dark side' of Bollywood started making rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)