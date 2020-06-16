Hrishitaa Bhatt plays a journalist in bilingual show 'Lal Bazaar'

By Express News Service

Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt will be seen playing a journalist named Maya in the upcoming web show, Lal Bazaar: Crime And The City.

“I am playing a journalist, who seeks the truth. Real life stories have a certain connect with the audience, it gets them inquisitive to know the truth. Maya has many shades. She is curious, mysterious and unconventional. I haven’t played such a character in my career. Maya has layers which I am sure audience will love,” Hrishitaa said.

The show is based on the lives of police officers working in the homicide department at Lal Bazaar —the iconic police headquarters of Kolkata Police. Lal Bazaar, a bilingual show shot in Hindi and Bengali, features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra and Gaurav Chakrabarty in pivotal roles. It will stream on Zee5.