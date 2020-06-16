STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kriti Sanon on Sushant: Knew your brilliant mind was your best friend, worst enemy

Kriti was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant. The two starred in the 2017 film "Raabta".

Published: 16th June 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon says she knew that the late Sushant Singh Rajput's brilliant mind was his best friend and worst enemy.

The actress took to Instagram and shared three photographs along with Sushant.

She wrote: "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living."

She mentioned that she could have fixed something that was broken inside him.

"I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, I wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't... I wish so so many things."

"A part of my heart has gone with you... and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

He rose to fame with his portrayal of a simple man in the show "Pavitra Rishta" alongside actress Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant made his big screen debut in 2013 with "Kai Po Che". He garnered a fandom playing the titular role in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". Later, he went on to star in movie "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichhore", among others.

Sushant's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon.

