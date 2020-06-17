Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar pay tribute to soldiers martyred in clash with Chinese troops

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and others have expressed their deep pain and sadness over the killing of Indian Army personnel during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan quoted the iconic lines from "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" penned by poet Kavi Pradeep.

"'Zara aankh mein bhar lo paani, jo shaheed hue hai unki, zara yaad karo kurbani...' They sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure.

T 3565 - .... ज़रा आँख में भर लो पानी ; जो शहीद हुए हैं उनकी , ज़रा याद करो क़ुर्बानी ..they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2020

Salute Indian Army Officers and Jawans! Jai Hind," the actor said.



Akshay paid condolences to the families of soldiers and said the loss was devastating.

Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

My heartfelt condolences to their families pic.twitter.com/tGOGTU61X6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2020

"Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families," he wrote in a post.

Anushka said that as a "soldier's daughter", the death of an army officer always "hurt hard and feel personal".

"The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan.

Hrithik Roshan described the deaths of the soldiers and the unrest in Ladakh as "painful".

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 16, 2020

"It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh and the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences and prayers for their families. May the departed and living find peace," he tweeted.

Taapsee Pannu posted, "As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted."

As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 16, 2020

Farhan Akhtar offered his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs and said he salutes the martyrs for their "courage and for the ultimate sacrifice in defending our borders."

The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed.

But in a late evening statement it revised the figure to 20, saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries."

Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number.

It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.