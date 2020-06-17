STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar pay tribute to soldiers martyred in clash with Chinese troops

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades.

Published: 17th June 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollwyood

Bollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute to the Indian Martyrs.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and others have expressed their deep pain and sadness over the killing of Indian Army personnel during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan quoted the iconic lines from "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" penned by poet Kavi Pradeep.

"'Zara aankh mein bhar lo paani, jo shaheed hue hai unki, zara yaad karo kurbani...' They sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure.

Salute Indian Army Officers and Jawans! Jai Hind," the actor said.

Akshay paid condolences to the families of soldiers and said the loss was devastating.

"Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families," he wrote in a post.

Anushka said that as a "soldier's daughter", the death of an army officer always "hurt hard and feel personal".

"The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan.

Hrithik Roshan described the deaths of the soldiers and the unrest in Ladakh as "painful".

"It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh and the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences and prayers for their families. May the departed and living find peace," he tweeted.

Taapsee Pannu posted, "As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted."

Farhan Akhtar offered his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs and said he salutes the martyrs for their "courage and for the ultimate sacrifice in defending our borders."

The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed.

But in a late evening statement it revised the figure to 20, saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries."

Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number.

It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bollywood India China Border Issue Indian Army
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp