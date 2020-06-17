STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Rohini Iyer

Iyer further went on to talk very highly of Rajput and stated how he would turn down big opportunities if it doesn't excite him.

Sushant Singh Rajput with close friend and ex-manager Rohini Iyer

Sushant Singh Rajput with close friend and ex-manager Rohini Iyer. (Photo | Instgram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death stirred a debate over social media, his close friend and ex-manager Rohini Iyer on Wednesday penned down an emotional note urging people to celebrate his life and talent instead of giving opinions on the late actor.

Iyer complimented the note with throwback pictures of herself with the departed actor.

"If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make. Celebrate his work. He put his heart and soul into his craft, he was bothered more about research than makeup" she wrote.

If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make . Celebrate his work . He put his heart and soul into his craft , he was bothered more about research than make up . He was about quality not vanity . He was a bright star . That’s why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance . He thrived for excellence , mediocrity affected him.He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big ticket films that he didn’t believe in. He didn’t take calls of the high and mighty if he didn’t want to . He didn’t care about money, I’ve seen him return pay checks worth crores . If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing , he would . He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way . Cos frankly my dear he didn’t give a damn . He was my best friend , my special son. He was my Mozart. He’s given me music , culture , art , stars , poetry, books and most importantly , memories. He didn’t care about most people or what they thought of him . I think he barely had three friends that he really cared about . I was one of them and for that I will always be thankful . He touched every single person’s life and path he crossed . Knowing Rajput was loving him. I just want everyone to know and remember him for the person he really was . Not this manufactured version the peddlers are trying to sell. Maybe he was too good for all of you . He was pure diamond . Maybe you all didn’t recognise that cos you are only used to plastic . You didn’t deserve him. He was intelligent beyond belief and some of you can barely read. And you know what ? He didn’t care about all of you or your dumb opinions then . He won’t care any less now . But I do . Protecting his legacy is important to me . So setting the record straight once and for all .

"He was about quality, not vanity. He was a bright star. That's why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance. He thrived for excellence, mediocrity affected him. He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big-ticket films that he didn't believe in," she added.

"He didn't take calls of the high and mighty if he didn't want to. He didn't care about money, I've seen him return paychecks worth crores. If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing, he would," the ex-manager said.

"He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way. Cos frankly my dear he didn't give a damn. He was my best friend, my special son. He was my Mozart," she added.

In a separate post, Iyer also described how Rajput was interested in the meaningful aspects of life beyond being in the 100 crore club of the cinema.

"He hated fake friends, phone calls, and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn't shun him. He rejected your lobbies. He didn't need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter. He made his own place in the sun," she wrote.

"He never failed. He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries. He just didn't care about the 100 crore club. He didn't want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race. He didn't care about awards," she added.

Rohini is then seen stating all the accomplishments that the late actor had in his life and how he used to indulge in scientific studies.

"His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics. He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche, he studied astronomy and stoicism, he wrote poetry, played the guitar, wrote with his left and right hand," wrote Rohini.

This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn’t give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didnt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that . He didn’t give a shit about success . He never failed . He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries . He just didn’t care about the 100 crore club. He didn’t want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race . He didn’t care about awards . He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored . This was even before they announced his best actor award . You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention. He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda .

"He cared about saving the planet, the world, about going to Mars, he invested in charities, in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension," she added.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police.

The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences.

Rohini Iyer Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput suicide
