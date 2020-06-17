STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Jiah Khan's mother alleges Salman Khan tried influencing probe in actress's death

Jiah committed suicide at her residence in Mumbai in 2013. She was 25. Her alleged boyfriend Sooraj was charged with a case of abetment to Jiah's suicide.

Published: 17th June 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

late actress Jiah Khan

late actress Jiah Khan.(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Late actress Jiah Khans mother Rabia Khan has condoled the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and slammed Bollywood for its bullying culture. She also recalled the time when superstar Salman Khan tried to sabotage the investigation of her daughters suicide in 2015 and protect Sooraj Pancholi with his power.

"What happened with Sushant, has reminded me of 2015 when I went to meet CBI officer who had called me down from London. He said please come, we have found some incriminating evidence. I land up over there and he says, 'Oh, by the way, Salman Khan calls me every day and says he has invested a lot of money, please don't harass the boy, please don't interrogate him, don't touch him. So what can we do, madam?' He was annoyed, he looked frustrated," Rabia said in a video on Spotboye.

"My condolences to Sushant Singh's family. It is very heartbreaking, it is not a joke. Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying. I have to say bullying is also kind of killing somebody," she added.

Rabia continued: "If this is what is going to happen that you are going to pressurize and use your money and power to sabotage deaths and investigations, then I don't know where we citizens can go to."

Jiah committed suicide at her residence in Mumbai in 2013. She was 25. Her alleged boyfriend Sooraj was charged with a case of abetment to Jiah's suicide.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was known for films like "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". He is survived by his father and four elder sisters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jiah Khan Jiah Khan death Salman Khan Jiah Khan
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp