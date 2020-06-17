Onir to make a film on author Raga Olga D'Silva's coming out story

By PTI

MUMBAI: National Award-winning film director and producer Onir, known for path breaking movies like "My Brother Nikhil" and "I AM", is all set to adapt author Raga Olga D'Silva's coming out story for the big screen.

Published in 2019, Raga's first book 'Untold Lies', a unique concept of 'stories that became poems', subtly touched upon aspects of her life, including her romance with a same sex partner.

Raga's second book is a semi-autobiographical story of her coming out journey that Onir will adapt for the big screen.

"This will be a gift to the audience of an inspiring beautiful love story across cultures, uninhabited in celebrating their identity and the right to love."

"For me Raga's story was attractive for many reasons, but primarily it made me smile at the end of it, because love wins and I know many lesbians have been always telling me that I should do a lesbian story. I never found the right story till I met Raga, a story that was so refreshing and goes far beyond just an LGBTQ film," Onir said.

The director hopes to bring to the viewers the harsh reality and the immense courage it takes for women in India to come out, particularly if they are married and have children.

It would also centre around how coming out could mean leaving the family up for abuse, judgment, ridicule and all the prejudices that come with something considered unconventional.

D'silva, who is also the co-founder Speaking Minds and founder of 'From The Other Side' and My Pride Your Pride, said she was initially hesitant about telling her story on the big screen.

"When Onir approached me for the story, I was hesitant at first, as this would mean that I had to expose my vulnerabilities to a wider audience. However, I soon realized that stories are how we will change the narratives and there was no one better than Onir to handle such a subject with the sensitivity, love and respect it deserved. I am totally touched that Onir found me and my story, and will take it to the world," she said.

Urmi Juvekar, who has penned 'I AM', 'Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye', 'Shanghai' and 'Leila', has been roped in to write the screenplay and the dialogues for this film.

"I loved the story for its energy, humour and heart-warming characters. She makes you believe that love and joy exist in the world," Juvekar said.

The movie will be produced by ANTICLOCK FILMS, the production house that Onir and actor Sanjay Suri run together.