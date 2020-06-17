STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Onir to make a film on author Raga Olga D'Silva's coming out story

D'silva, who is also the co-founder Speaking Minds and founder of 'From The Other Side' and My Pride Your Pride, said she was initially hesitant about telling her story on the big screen.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Film Director Onir - (Express Photo by Kaviyoor Santhosh

By PTI

MUMBAI: National Award-winning film director and producer Onir, known for path breaking movies like "My Brother Nikhil" and "I AM", is all set to adapt author Raga Olga D'Silva's coming out story for the big screen.

Published in 2019, Raga's first book 'Untold Lies', a unique concept of 'stories that became poems', subtly touched upon aspects of her life, including her romance with a same sex partner.

Raga's second book is a semi-autobiographical story of her coming out journey that Onir will adapt for the big screen.

"This will be a gift to the audience of an inspiring beautiful love story across cultures, uninhabited in celebrating their identity and the right to love."

"For me Raga's story was attractive for many reasons, but primarily it made me smile at the end of it, because love wins and I know many lesbians have been always telling me that I should do a lesbian story. I never found the right story till I met Raga, a story that was so refreshing and goes far beyond just an LGBTQ film," Onir said.

The director hopes to bring to the viewers the harsh reality and the immense courage it takes for women in India to come out, particularly if they are married and have children.

It would also centre around how coming out could mean leaving the family up for abuse, judgment, ridicule and all the prejudices that come with something considered unconventional.

D'silva, who is also the co-founder Speaking Minds and founder of 'From The Other Side' and My Pride Your Pride, said she was initially hesitant about telling her story on the big screen.

"When Onir approached me for the story, I was hesitant at first, as this would mean that I had to expose my vulnerabilities to a wider audience. However, I soon realized that stories are how we will change the narratives and there was no one better than Onir to handle such a subject with the sensitivity, love and respect it deserved. I am totally touched that Onir found me and my story, and will take it to the world," she said.

Urmi Juvekar, who has penned 'I AM', 'Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye', 'Shanghai' and 'Leila', has been roped in to write the screenplay and the dialogues for this film.

"I loved the story for its energy, humour and heart-warming characters. She makes you believe that love and joy exist in the world," Juvekar said.

The movie will be produced by ANTICLOCK FILMS, the production house that Onir and actor Sanjay Suri run together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Director Onir Raga Olga D'Silva coming out
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp