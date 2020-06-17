STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor can't wait to rehearse lines, acting and being on set again

The 'Delhi 6' actor posted the still from her romantic-comedy film on Instagram and said that she loved the character of 'Mili' that she portrayed in the film.

Published: 17th June 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor | (File Photo/PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sharing a still from her much-loved film 'Khoobsurat,' actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Wednesday expressed her desire to get back to film sets again.

The 'Delhi 6' actor posted the still from her romantic-comedy film on Instagram and said that she loved the character of 'Mili' that she portrayed in the film.

"Can't wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from 'khoobsurat'," she wrote in the caption.

"I've never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia," her caption further read.

A film by Disney - 'Khoobsurat' - continues to win hearts even after 6 years of its release.

The film narrated a sweet love-hate relationship between a prince from Rajasthan's royal family and a New Delhi based doctor.

While Sonam portrayed the role of the clumsy, outspoken doctor in the film, Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan starred opposite her and portrayed the role of a sophisticated and poised prince. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonam Kapoor Bollywood coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp