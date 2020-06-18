Manoj Bajpayee gets one million Instagram followers

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has garnered a whopping one million followers on Instagram.

Announcing the news, Bajpayee took to Instagram Stories and shared a black and white picture of himself.

In the image, the National Award-winner is seen sporting a rugged look with scruffy hair and beard. He completes the look with sunglasses.

He wrote on the image: "We are 1 m now. Thank you for all the (heart shaped emoji)."

Bajpayee is the recipient of two National Film Awards, and in 2019 he was feted with a Padma Shri. He is known for his roles in films like "Satya", " Kaun", " Shool", " Zubeidaa", "Pinjar" "Gangs Of Wasseypur", "Aligarh" and "Sonchiriaya".

He will next be seen in "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", a family comedy set in Mumbai of the nineties. The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Diljit Dosanjh.