Diana Penty provides safety gear to Mumbai police amid coronavirus pandemic

She said through her initiative she hopes to extend support to all of Mumbai's 94 police stations.

Published: 19th June 2020 03:33 PM

Diana Penty

Actress Diana Penty (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Diana Penty on Friday said she has been working closely with the Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) to provide safety gear and hand sanitizers to the police officers in the city.

The actor said she initially connected with the Byculla police station, to understand how she could help those risking their lives to battle COVID-19 and after speaking with some senior police officers across Mumbai, she kick-started her initiative - The Khaki Project.

"We wanted to help those on the frontline. We wanted to show our appreciation and give back in any possible manner. So, we focused on two essentials -- hand sanitizers and safety eyewear -- with which they could protect themselves on duty. With the assistance of SBF, we identified 10 police stations (with around 2,000 personnel) across South Mumbai that either fell under containment or needed supplies the most," Diana said in a statement.

As some of you might already know, #TheKhakiProject has been actively distributing safety essentials to our @mumbaipolice over the last week. So far, we’ve covered approximately 2000 police personnel across Mumbai (10 police stations) and provided each officer with a pair of safety glasses and half a litre (100ml x 5 bottles) of hand sanitiser to last them approximately a month. But there is so much more we would like to do! With your help, we can extend this to many more police personnel and stations across Mumbai. In order to achieve our goal, we've set up a fundraiser on @kettoindia and would be happy if you could support this cause and spread the word Please see link in bio. @salaambbayorg

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

She said through her initiative she hopes to extend support to all of Mumbai's 94 police stations.

"It was natural for us to invest in the project as we feel strongly about the cause. It's our little way of saying thank you to Mumbai Police. They ensured a smooth lockdown and went beyond the call of duty to help those in distress. We hope it can make a difference, even if in a small way," the actor added.

On the work front, Diana will be seen in "Shiddat", directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The romantic drama, also featuring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina, is scheduled to be released this year.

