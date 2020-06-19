STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix releases mysteriously woven trailer of scary-fairy tale 'Bulbbul'

The child is seen giving a brief description of the demon-woman and the trailer is seen featuring visuals complementing the description.

Published: 19th June 2020

'Bulbbul' poster

'Bulbbul' poster (Photo | Netflix)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Just five days ahead of its release, Netflix on Friday released a very intriguing trailer of Anushka Sharma's latest production 'Bulbbul.'

As the trailer of the horror flick begins, two children are seen sitting while one of them narrates a story of a demon-woman to the other one.

As the trailer proceeds further with horror music, it revolves around social evils like child marriage.

A child bride can be seen growing up into a woman ruling the household. The rest of the trailer is woven in mystery, supernatural events, and an edgy narrative.

The Indian Netflix original features several actors like Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the film has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films.

The periodic horror-thriller 'Bulbbul' will release on Netflix on June 24.

