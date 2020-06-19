STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Success doesn’t guarantee happiness: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mourning Sushant’s loss, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about his struggling phase and troubles with depression.

Published: 19th June 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By Express News Service

The recent demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked discussions on the mental health of actors and filmmakers. Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai home on June 14. He was 34. The actor had shown symptoms of clinical depression and was consulting a psychiatrist, the police had said.

Mourning Sushant’s loss, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about his struggling phase and troubles with depression.

“I always had a fighting spirit and will always have,” Nawaz shared. “I don’t consider myself more than a labour. I didn’t come to the industry with the dream of becoming a huge superstar. It is useless to have such big dreams as once you get disappointments, it pushes towards depression.”

Recalling his initial days as an actor, Nawaz continued, “For about 10 years, I just wanted to survive in this industry. However, there were times when I too faced depression but used to be happy to do even one scene in a film. It is important to sail through in your entire journey. Success doesn’t guarantee happiness, if that would have been the case today, the most successful people would be happier.”

“I had absolutely no money for about a year and a half, I used to eat food at my friend’s house and used to walk for hours around the city. Due to lack of adequate food, my body shrunk and had hair fall too. I used to leave my house around 7 am and used to gaze at traffic and buildings for hours thinking I would die soon and would not be able to see all this again. I used to feel aloof but I thank god for saving me,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput had appeared in films like Kai Po Che! Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and others. His final film will be Dil Bechara, an Indian adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp