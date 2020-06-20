STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

It's not entirely right: 'Natkhat' director Shaan Vyas on blaming films for misogyny

Vyas felt that films today are focussing in telling tales with female actors in the lead, unlike in the past when Bollywood usually ran high on masculinity.

Published: 20th June 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Director Shaan Vyas

Director Shaan Vyas (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Hindi films have often been blamed for spreading misogyny and toxic masculinity, a recent example being "Kabir Singh". Director Shaan Vyas, whose new short film "Natkhat" revolves around the concept of gender inequality and patriarchy, says its not entirely right to blame only movies for spreading negativity.

"It's not entirely right to blame only films because belief systems are not formed in isolation. But as filmmakers, we need to acknowledge that the misogyny and machismo that we celebrate in our films do make an impression on young minds, and we need to take responsibility for that," Vyas told IANS.

He added: "Moreover films, and what we show in films, also reflect society somewhere, so it is not just an influence, but also a mirror at times." Vyas's latest release "Natkhat" was made together by a gender-equal crew with names like Vidya Balan, child actress Sanika Patel, and writer Annukampa Harsh in its cast and crew.

Films today are focussing in telling tales with female actors in the lead, unlike in the past when Bollywood usually ran high on masculinity. "It is important and it highlights the change happening in society. Traditionally, the reason our films ran high on masculinity was that our ticket-paying audiences were predominantly male and spectacle-driven. Increasingly, the audience now wants better stories, more substance, and less spectacle. I think the shift is due to that," he said.

"Natkhat" revolves around a mother educating her son about gender equality. The film is co-produced by Vidya Balan along with Ronnie Screwvala.

How can toxic masculinity be handled and does he think movies can help? "Any form of change will always take time. The starting point for any change is generating conversations around issues and making people acknowledge their own biases and mistakes. Films and stories help us see our inherent behaviours and talk about them," he said.

Talking about how the idea of making a film like "Natkhat" come up, Vyas shared that in 2018 there was a spate of cases of female oppression, and one such case triggered his thought process on "many levels" and led him to the pursuit of causes and remedies for this problem.

"When I explored the causes of any kind of violence and abuse, I realised that a large part of it stems from a superiority in the belief system -- from a perception of power inequality. When I looked at the remedies available, none of them were preventive and each of them addressed post-abuse measures. The topic sprang from this," he told IANS.

It was a burst of anger that led Vyas to explore and eventually come up with a very skeletal draft of the story, which he tags as "a germ of an idea".

"But what I had written was a story about masculinity written by a man. It was incomplete and impulsive. Annukampa Harsh, my co-creator (co-writer, creative producer, casting director and acting coach) then came on board and transformed it. She got the empathy and compassion into the script, and imbued it with a life and a heartbeat," Vyas recalled.

He credits Harsh for getting the feminine energy into the film and its making. "Natkhat" is 33 minutes long. "In India, our short film average between 15 to 25 minutes, and so we were very apprehensive when our film timed at 33 mins. But eventually, if a film hooks you, time does not seem to matter."

He added: "As first-time filmmakers, we obviously had a lot to say and we tried cramming it all into 33 minutes, but with the conscious knowledge that maybe all of it won't be comprehensible. It also helped that there is a story within the story for audiences to follow and hold their attention."

"Natkhat" gives out a strong message regarding gender equality. The film premiered on YouTube as part of the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' on June 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shaan Vyas Misogyny Toxic masculinity Natkhat Shaan Vyas interview Vidya Balan
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp