Let’s Crack it with Cyrus Broacha: This one for the students

By Express News Service

Learning platform Unacademy and music streaming app Gaana have launched a podcast series, Let’s Crack it with Cyrus Broacha (https://gaana.com/season/ unacademy-presents-letscrack- it-with-cyrus-broacha).



Aimed at motivating students (particularly those who are to appear in the entrance exams not happening due to pandemic), in an entertaining manner, a style that’s typical to Cyrus Broacha, the series offers insightful chats between Broacha and his special guests.

Conceived, scripted and produced by Gaana Studios, the show has guests from different fields of expertise like the founder of Indian Pop band Euphoria, Dr Palash Sen, and TVF’s iconic Creative Head Biswapati Sarkar among others.



“Students are having a tough time as schools and colleges have been closed till August. It is natural to feel anxious about the current circumstances, but it’s essential to beat that stress and keep your mind healthy and optimistic,” says Karan Shroff, vice-president, Marketing, Unacademy.



“This new podcast series on Gaana humanises the struggles of some of the brightest creative minds in the country who have also cracked IITJEE & NEET UG over light-hearted chit-chat,” he adds, stating that an interesting part of the podcast will be a section wherein the Unacademy educator will test the celebrity guest to see if he/ she can crack questions they may have solved decades back in competitive exams as a young student.

“It’s inspirational and entertaining and created for our learners to feel positive and work hard towards cracking their dreams,” he adds.



“Through this podcast, young students will get once-in-a-lifetime peek into the foibles of some of the most successful creative minds in the country, while relishing Broacha’s unabashed wit,” says Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal.



“This will not only rejuvenate their drive to make it big but also help them feel a little more reassured about themselves,” he adds.