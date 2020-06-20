'Salman Khan's Being Human is a money laundering hub,' alleges Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has alleged that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charitable initiative Being Human is just a "show off". The "Dabangg" director also alleged that money laundering is being done in the name of the charity.

Abhinav Kashyap made these allegations in a Facebook post on Friday evening where he also requested the government to investigate the matter while assuring complete assistance from his end.

"Janaab Salim Khan ka sabse bada idea hai Being Human. Being Human ki charity mahaj ek dikhava hai... 'Dabangg' ki shooting ke dauran meri ankhon ke samne panch cycle bantti thi... Agle din akhbaron mein chhapta tha danveer Salman Khan ne 500 cycle gareebon mein baanti.. Saari koshish Salman Khan ki gunde mawali wali chhabi sudharne ki thi taaki inke tamaam criminal court cases mein media aur judge inpar thodi riyayat barte (Being Human is the biggest idea of Mr Salim Khan. The charity of Being Human is just a show off. During the shooting of 'Dabangg', five cycles were distributed in front of my eyes. The next day it would be out on the newspapers that Salman Khan has distributed 500 cycles among the poor. This was an attempt to change Salman Khan's image as a goon, to influence the media and judge in his criminal court cases)," Kashyap posted.

He further wrote: "Being Human aj 500 rupaye ki jeans 5000 me bechta hai.. aur pata nahi kin kin tarikon se charity ke naam par money laundering chal rahi hai... Seedhi saadi janta ki ankhon mein dhool jhonkkar unse note bator rahein hain yeh dhurt log... Inki mansha kisiko kuch dene ki nahi, sirf lene ki hai. Sarkar ko chahiye ki Being Human ki bhi gehri janch ho...main sarkar ka pura sehyog karunga (today Being Human sells a Rs 500 jeans for Rs 5000. I don't know in what other ways money laundering is happening in the name of charity. Innocent common people are fooled into paying money. They don't intend to give anything to anyone, they just want to take. The government should investigate Being Human too. I will completely assist the government from my end)."

Earlier this week, Abhinav Kashyap had taken to Facebook to accuse Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career.