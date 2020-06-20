STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonakshi Sinha deactivates her Twitter handle to stay away from 'negativity'

Sinha shared the information with her Instagram followers by posting a screengrab of her own tweet where she explained her move behind deactivating.

Published: 20th June 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo | Sonakshi Sinha Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: No, you cannot find the official Twitter handle of actor Sonakshi Sinha now! The 'Dabangg' actor on Saturday shared on Instagram that she has deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from 'negativity' and protect her 'sanity.'

Sinha shared the information with her Instagram followers by posting a screengrab of her own tweet where she explained her move behind deactivating.

"The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," the 33-year-old wrote.

Even in the photo-sharing platform, the 'Kalank' actor kept the comment section disabled.

Sinha has shared around 1,320 posts and Instagram and has 18.5 million followers to date.

