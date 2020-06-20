STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twinkle Khanna remembers Rajesh Khanna ahead of Father's Day

Khanna took to Instagram and posted a monochrome childhood picture of herself with her father and shared some of her memories in the caption.

Celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Twinkle Khanna on Saturday revisited her childhood memories with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna a day ahead of Father's Day.

Khanna took to Instagram and posted a monochrome childhood picture of herself with her father and shared some of her memories in the caption.

"Father's Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December," wrote Twinkle in the caption as her father's birthday falls in December.

The 'Baadshah' actor has also written an elaborate article for the website of her digital media company 'Tweak' and she posted excerpts from the same in her caption.

"He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday," she wrote in the caption.

"He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," she added.

Father's Day will be observed on Sunday, June 14 across the world. It is usually on the third Sunday of June month.

