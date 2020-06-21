STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan requests fans to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's family

A complaint was also filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty of having abetted Rajput's suicide.

Published: 21st June 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier this week, a Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a petition naming Bollywood bigwigs like Khan, producers Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as accused.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Khan asked his fans to understand the emotions Sushant's admirers were going through after his demise.

"A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful," he wrote.

Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.

The Patna-born actor was known for films including "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore".

A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case.

A complaint was also filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty of having abetted Rajput's suicide.

Rajput's death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, navigating cliques, particularly for outsiders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salman Khan Sushant Singh Rajput suicide
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp