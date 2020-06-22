STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amrita Rao forgoes rent of her tenants due to lockdown

Amrita Rao decided to forgo rent of her tenants from March to July, because they are stuck in the lockdown and facing economical crisis.

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Amrita Rao decided to forgo rent of her tenants from March to July, because they are stuck in the lockdown and facing economical crisis.

The actress said: "Some of my tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income. The pandemic is a dire situation for all and they decided to be safer with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them in my best capacity."

However, she also mentioned: "Those tenants who have been occupying flats and have not lost their jobs should not use the lockdown as a mere pretext to skip paying dues and harass the landlords unnecessarily, which is also a growing menace during the lockdown."

Amrita was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray'.

Comments

