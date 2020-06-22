Engage with art online, courtesy National Gallery of Modern Art

By Express News Service

Usually at this time of the year, Delhi would have been enjoying a leisurely summer with few art exhibitions. With the country fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and barely any art spaces daring to open their doors, viewing art is mostly a digital activity.

Adapting to this shift in accessibility is the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) with Online Naimisha 2020 – Summer Art Program, till July 3. It has four workshops – painting, sculpture, printmaking and Indrajaal – The Magic of Art (an interdisciplinary creative workshop to understand freedom) to engage artists and increase their virtual engagement.

Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, Director General of NGMA, says in such times, it is important to increase the artist’s motivation level. “As many artists are dependent upon the arts, we are constantly working to support them.” Around 600 participants have registered. All the sessions are planned in two groups. Group 1 is for children from 6-16 and Group 2 for those above 16 years. Gadanayak says, “As the first Director General of the NGMA, I firmly believe in making museums virtually accessible to the public.

The summer art program 2020 is a step further towards engaging all sections of our society with the museum and its activities. I, along with the senior-junior artist, will reach the participants on screen and try to learn to create art together.” The title of the programme, Naimisha, represents a sacred place where people offer their devotion, explains Gadanayak. “I believe in broadening the scope of NGMA’s activities, especially in the field of education and reaching each and every fraction of the society.” Exhibits from the programme will be displayed on SO-HAM, the Cultural media platform of NGMA for public viewing soon.